Global submarine suppliers compete for a rapidly shrinking market

Siemon Wezeman, a senior researcher with the Arms Transfers Programme at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), told Shephard at the beginning of last month that “the market for high-end submarines is now largely filled”, cautioning that most countries with a requirement for advanced non-nuclear submarines had already placed their orders.

That observation prompted a closer look at exactly how many genuine submarine acquisition opportunities remain open worldwide.

Analysis by Johannes Fischbach, a maritime research analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, suggested the answer is smaller than a simple list of countries with submarine ambitions might imply.