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Global submarine suppliers compete for a rapidly shrinking market

2nd September 2026 - 15:43 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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Peru continues to operate the Type 209/1200-class submarine Angamos. (Photo: Ministerio De Defensa Del Peru)

Diminishing submarine competitions worldwide are leaving fewer acquisition opportunities, pushing contractors toward alternatives.

Siemon Wezeman, a senior researcher with the Arms Transfers Programme at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), told Shephard at the beginning of last month that “the market for high-end submarines is now largely filled”, cautioning that most countries with a requirement for advanced non-nuclear submarines had already placed their orders.

That observation prompted a closer look at exactly how many genuine submarine acquisition opportunities remain open worldwide.

Analysis by Johannes Fischbach, a maritime research analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, suggested the answer is smaller than a simple list of countries with submarine ambitions might imply.

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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