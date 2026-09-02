Melting ice is rewriting Arctic naval requirements
The Arctic capability debate typically centres on submarines and the technical challenge of operating beneath a warming ocean. Icebreakers, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) vessels, uncrewed systems, persistent surveillance and long-range strike assets are all emerging as growth areas as navies prepare for a more accessible, and more contested, polar region by 2040.
The scale of the environmental shift is well documented. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Arctic Report Card, Arctic winter sea ice reached its lowest annual maximum extent in the 47-year satellite record in March 2025, while the oldest and thickest ice, more than four years old,
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