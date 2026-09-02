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Melting ice is rewriting Arctic naval requirements

2nd September 2026 - 09:06 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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The Arctic is growing in importance as the polar region becomes increasingly busy. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

As the High North opens to shipping, navies face rising demand for icebreakers, ASW vessels, uncrewed systems and surveillance assets far beyond the submarine fleet.

The Arctic capability debate typically centres on submarines and the technical challenge of operating beneath a warming ocean. Icebreakers, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) vessels, uncrewed systems, persistent surveillance and long-range strike assets are all emerging as growth areas as navies prepare for a more accessible, and more contested, polar region by 2040.

The scale of the environmental shift is well documented. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Arctic Report Card, Arctic winter sea ice reached its lowest annual maximum extent in the 47-year satellite record in March 2025, while the oldest and thickest ice, more than four years old,

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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