Armada 2050: can Spain deliver its naval transformation?

The Spanish Navy (Armada) presented its long-term strategic vision, Armada 2050, at its Madrid headquarters on 4 December 2024, in a ceremony chaired by then Minister of Defence Margarita Robles and Admiral General Antonio Piñeiro Sánchez, Chief of Staff of the Spanish Navy (AJEMA).

Piñeiro Sánchez told the audience the document represented a long-term strategic perspective designed to help the Armada adapt to an increasingly complex and uncertain environment, adding: “When you don’t know where you are sailing, no wind is favourable.”

Structured around four pillars by the Instituto Español de Estudios Estratégicos’s (IEEE) ‘The strategic vision of the