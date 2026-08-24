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Italy sets course for a decade of sustained naval investment

24th August 2026 - 08:55 GMT | by William Lupton in Liverpool, UK

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Italy’s European Patrol Corvette project is expected to replace the existing Comandanti-class. (Photo: US Navy)

The country’s long-term growth plan to overhaul its fleets well into the 2030s could open the door to an array of opportunities for suppliers.

Italy is currently undergoing a strong period of fleet renewal and the flow of spending from the government doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. Shephard’s Defence Insight shows a total market value of US$45.45 billion in Italian naval programmes, and the majority of this sits in unawarded programmes, many of which are yet to be selected.

According to Defence Insight, $32.28 billion of Italy’s total market share is in unawarded contracts and, significantly, programmes without a selected bid team make up $29.28 billion, or 71% of the total market. This reveals a considerable opportunity for suppliers to

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William Lupton

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William Lupton

William is a Naval Analyst at Shephard Group.

William holds an MSc in Defence, Development, …

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