Italy sets course for a decade of sustained naval investment

Italy is currently undergoing a strong period of fleet renewal and the flow of spending from the government doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. Shephard’s Defence Insight shows a total market value of US$45.45 billion in Italian naval programmes, and the majority of this sits in unawarded programmes, many of which are yet to be selected.

According to Defence Insight, $32.28 billion of Italy’s total market share is in unawarded contracts and, significantly, programmes without a selected bid team make up $29.28 billion, or 71% of the total market. This reveals a considerable opportunity for suppliers to