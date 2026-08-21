Ireland’s strategic cable role grows as naval capacity falls behind
Ireland’s position at the heart of transatlantic digital and energy infrastructure is drawing scrutiny, as officials and researchers have pointed to a widening gap between the country’s strategic importance and its capacity to defend it.
Arun Dawson, a PhD candidate at the Freeman Air and Space Institute at King’s College London and a researcher with the RUSI-led Nuclear Deterrence Network, noted in April 2026 that, despite approximately 75% of the northern hemisphere’s undersea cables transiting through Irish territorial waters, Ireland had long underinvested in its own defences, instead relying on the UK’s air and maritime capabilities to patrol areas of
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