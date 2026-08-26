Industry agreements point to growing interest in Danish hybrid fleet concept
Babcock has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three Danish technology companies in a move that has sharpened questions over whether Denmark is preparing to build a hybrid navy combining crewed warships with autonomous systems.
The agreements, signed at DALO Industry Days, cover Stormborn and CUBEDIN, two Danish companies, and SH Group. The MOUs are intended to examine future hybrid naval capabilities and how crewed and uncrewed systems could operate together in a coordinated Danish fleet.
Sir Nick Hine, chief growth officer at Babcock, said the Arrowhead 140 illustrated the depth of the relationship, describing it as an example of the
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