How India’s FCAS ambitions could reshape its combat-air roadmap
The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) March warning to Parliament that India “cannot fall behind” next‑generation fighter development has sharpened following the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. With the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) in the pre‑prototype stage and fighter squadron strength down to 29 against an authorised 42.5, India is edging toward France’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS) model – a shift from platform acquisition towards co‑developing a sixth‑generation ecosystem.
The programme remains in an exploratory phase with France. The Indian Ministry of Defence’s disclosure in the Standing Committee on Defence’s 25th report on 7 August – coincidentally the same
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