Swedish Air Force faces up to the challenge of new aircraft and an uncrewed horizon
The Swedish Air Force (SwAF) is undergoing a substantial aircraft overhaul, retiring and replacing its C-130H transport aircraft and NH90 transport helicopters, and introducing new Gripen fighter aircraft and an additional GlobalEye platform.
These plans will see the C-130H retired for C-390s and transport NH90s stood down for more UH-60 Black Hawks as Sweden joins the family of nations giving up on the NH90, such as Australia, which is standing down its aircraft and is also replacing them with more Black Hawks. Norway also abandoned plans to buy NH90s for the maritime role and has opted instead for six Sikorsky
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Air Warfare
-
Singapore’s interest in GCAP reflects its long-term approach to air power
A potential interest in joining GCAP is indicative of Singapore’s long-term and methodical approach to defence procurement and could benefit its local defence industry.
-
Extending mission readiness: where XR adds real value in pilot, crew and maintenance training
Extended reality (XR) is becoming increasingly relevant in military aviation training, adding a flexible layer to an integrated ecosystem spanning the pilot, crew, and maintenance domains.
-
US military tests AI-powered CUAS turret against drone swarms
As the US continues to invest heavily in counter-drone systems, demand for low-cost, mobile and autonomous technologies is on the rise, with Edda designed to align with these emerging requirements.
-
August crewed air review: KC-390 momentum builds as demand in the tanker market grows
The KC-390 is building a growing international operator base, but competition in the transport and tanker market is increasingly likely to depend on interoperability, commonality and the strength of supporting ecosystems. Meanwhile, Boeing’s KC-46 and Airbus’s A330 also gained ground in August.