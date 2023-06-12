UK awards BAE £270 million naval radar contract
The major contact will run till 2032 and support the Artisan, Sampson and Long-Range Radars found on the Duke-class Type 23 and City-class Type 26 frigates, Daring-class Type 45 destroyers, and Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.
The Type 31 is absent from the list as it will not carry a BAE Systems radar but the Thales-produced NS110.
The contract covers upgrades to existing radars, maintenance, and ensures specialist skills are maintained to retain the option for future sovereign radar development.
The next major opportunity for UK radar development will likely be the Future Air Dominance System (FADS) project which
