UK awards BAE £270 million naval radar contract

12th June 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Sampson radar on Type 45 destroyer HMS Daring. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK has awarded BAE Systems a ten-year, £270 million contract to support the radars used by RN warships to spot air and seaborne threats.

The major contact will run till 2032 and support the Artisan, Sampson and Long-Range Radars found on the Duke-class Type 23 and City-class Type 26 frigates, Daring-class Type 45 destroyers, and Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.

The Type 31 is absent from the list as it will not carry a BAE Systems radar but the Thales-produced NS110.

The contract covers upgrades to existing radars, maintenance, and ensures specialist skills are maintained to retain the option for future sovereign radar development.

The next major opportunity for UK radar development will likely be the Future Air Dominance System (FADS) project which

