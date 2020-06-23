Rohde & Schwarz to provide secure comms for Canadian support ships

Rohde & Schwarz confirmed on 23 June that it has been awarded a contract by Thales Canada to provide secure HF communications systems for two new Joint Support Ships (JSS) which are being constructed at Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards.

Once completed, the Protecteur-class ships will enter into service with the Royal Canadian Navy and will fulfil an important auxiliary function.

Hansjörg Herrbold, VP Market Segment Navy at Rohde & Schwarz, said: ‘We thank Thales for awarding us the contract to provide the external communications systems for JSS and for choosing to work with Rohde & Schwarz Canada… And we look forward to supporting Seaspan Shipyards to deliver on its commitment to the RCN under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.’

The company also installed external communications equipment for the German Navy’s fleet of auxiliary vessels.

