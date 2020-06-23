Rohde & Schwarz to provide secure comms for Canadian support ships
Rohde & Schwarz confirmed on 23 June that it has been awarded a contract by Thales Canada to provide secure HF communications systems for two new Joint Support Ships (JSS) which are being constructed at Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards.
Once completed, the Protecteur-class ships will enter into service with the Royal Canadian Navy and will fulfil an important auxiliary function.
Hansjörg Herrbold, VP Market Segment Navy at Rohde & Schwarz, said: ‘We thank Thales for awarding us the contract to provide the external communications systems for JSS and for choosing to work with Rohde & Schwarz Canada… And we look forward to supporting Seaspan Shipyards to deliver on its commitment to the RCN under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.’
The company also installed external communications equipment for the German Navy’s fleet of auxiliary vessels.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
Protecteur Class Joint Support Ship (JSS) (1-2) [Canada]
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Modernised Situational Awareness Special Report
-
What is MOJO? (sponsored video)
Viasat’s Move Out/Jump Off terminal allows operational commanders at the tactical edge to receive the best possible levels of situational awareness required to do their job.
-
What is an STT? Small Tactical Terminal (sponsored video)
The KOR-24A STT extends the ability of warfighters to conduct real-time communications and increase interoperability in austere environments.
-
What is BATS-D? (sponsored video)
BATS-D provides dismounted personnel with a ground-to-air capability to shorten the targeting cycles and accuracy of close air support and other fire missions.
-
What is MIDS? (sponsored video)
Viasat’s Government Systems division provides U.S. and coalition military forces with a range of advanced communications technology. Here’s a quick description of one of them: MIDS
-
What is Link 16? (sponsored video)
Viasat’s Government Systems division provides U.S. and coalition military forces with a range of advanced communications technology. Here’s a quick description of one of them, Link 16:
-
US augments EW defence with network modernisation
The US Army is working to modernise its tactical networks to enable expeditionary and mobile operations, and bolster its resilience against near-peer EW and cyber …