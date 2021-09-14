RAFAEL's Multi-Level Naval EW System Defeats Today’s Most Advanced ECCMs (sponsored)

DSEI 2021: Shephard looks ahead
As the Excel Centre in London opens its doors to DSEI 2021 on 14 September, Shephard looks at what to expect from the event.
This video is brought to you by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
C-GEM is an active off-board decoy providing the most advanced soft-kill solution against current and new generation anti-ship missiles and coherent missile seekers. The system jams and deceives threats in different directions, independent of ship manoeuvres – including coincidence jamming covering 360°. The multi-layered solution enables an immediate, powerful response that is effective against the most sophisticated coordinated missile attacks, setting new standards in naval ECM.
C-GEM can be programmed before launch and is useable in all standard 110mm-150mm decoy launching systems.
As the Excel Centre in London opens its doors to DSEI 2021 on 14 September, Shephard looks at what to expect from the event.
The UK's DE&S finally awards a contract to procure long needed Typhoon synthetic training equipment for RAF stations Lossiemouth and Coningsby.
CAE is exhibiting its own Counterpart SSE at DSEI and is set to demonstrate to NATO in 2022.
40mm Case Telescoped Armament System finds uses on land and at sea.
Under a previously signed Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) between Babcock, Ukraine and the UK; Kiev will receive a modern frigate capability, fast attack craft, minehunters, and naval base development.
Collins Aerospace prepares actuation capabilities for the RAF’s Tempest programme.