RAFAEL's Multi-Level Naval EW System Defeats Today’s Most Advanced ECCMs (sponsored)

Introducing RAFAEL's naval Electronic Warfare (EW) ship protection suite: SEWS-DV deceives and disrupts hostile radar signals; C-Gem lures missiles away.

C-GEM is an active off-board decoy providing the most advanced soft-kill solution against current and new generation anti-ship missiles and coherent missile seekers. The system jams and deceives threats in different directions, independent of ship manoeuvres – including coincidence jamming covering 360°. The multi-layered solution enables an immediate, powerful response that is effective against the most sophisticated coordinated missile attacks, setting new standards in naval ECM.

C-GEM can be programmed before launch and is useable in all standard 110mm-150mm decoy launching systems.