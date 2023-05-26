Prototype quantum navigation sensor tested on Royal Navy experiments ship

The quantum sensor has the potential to offer highly accurate location data in GPS and GNSS-free environments.

The solution, a new type of accelerometer, uses ultra-cold atoms to make highly accurate measurements.

Accelerometers measure how an object's velocity changes over time, this, combined with rotation measurements and the object's initial position, allows a current location to be calculated.

However, these sensors drift over time without checking in with an external reference point such as a satellite, diminishing their accuracy.

When cooled, the atoms take on a quantum nature giving them wave-like properties.

As the atoms move through the sensor, a