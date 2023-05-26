Prototype quantum navigation sensor tested on Royal Navy experiments ship
The quantum sensor has the potential to offer highly accurate location data in GPS and GNSS-free environments.
The solution, a new type of accelerometer, uses ultra-cold atoms to make highly accurate measurements.
Accelerometers measure how an object's velocity changes over time, this, combined with rotation measurements and the object's initial position, allows a current location to be calculated.
However, these sensors drift over time without checking in with an external reference point such as a satellite, diminishing their accuracy.
When cooled, the atoms take on a quantum nature giving them wave-like properties.
As the atoms move through the sensor, a
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Future Naval Strike Missile to have land and sea attack capabilities
A joint Norwegian-German project to develop a Future Naval Strike Missile (FNSM) will produce a weapon with both sea and land strike capabilities, Shephard understands.
-
Sweden buys new amphibious artillery platforms
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has contracted Swede Ship Marine for eight naval artillery platforms for use by the country's amphibious forces.
-
Austal nets US Navy T-AGOS surveillance ships contract
Austal USA has been awarded a contract worth up to $3.195 billion to build up to seven T-AGOS surveillance ships for the USN.
-
Naval Engineering Technology Report 2023 released
How digital engineering is revolutionising naval vessel design and support.