Political shifts and threat developments drive Sweden to look for larger ships
Sweden is looking for larger vessels with different capabilities driven by political developments in Europe and the Baltic and the technical development of threats.
Shephard previously reported that Sweden was rethinking plans to build a second-generation Visby-class corvette.
In a statement, the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV confirmed to Shephard that a pre-definition phase for a larger vessel with slightly different capabilities than the second-generation Visby-class had been started.
The Second-generation Visby-class, in comparison with the Visby-class, would have been slightly larger but still focused on critical features of the class, such as stealth.
