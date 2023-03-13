To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Political shifts and threat developments drive Sweden to look for larger ships

13th March 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Swedish Visby-class corvette HSwMS Karlstad and a Royal Navy Merlin helicopter take part in BALTOPS. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Due to political and technological threat developments, Sweden is seeking larger ships with different capabilities. Saab may build the hulls abroad, but nonetheless, fitting out and integration will still occur in Sweden.

Sweden is looking for larger vessels with different capabilities driven by political developments in Europe and the Baltic and the technical development of threats.

Shephard previously reported that Sweden was rethinking plans to build a second-generation Visby-class corvette.

In a statement, the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV confirmed to Shephard that a pre-definition phase for a larger vessel with slightly different capabilities than the second-generation Visby-class had been started.

The Second-generation Visby-class, in comparison with the Visby-class, would have been slightly larger but still focused on critical features of the class, such as stealth.

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

