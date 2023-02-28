Sweden rethinks plans for new ships with second-generation Visby programme in flux
Sweden is reportedly rethinking plans to build a second generation of the iconic Visby-class corvette, with Stockholm seeking a larger capability that can be delivered faster.
In 2021, Saab signed two agreements with the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV for the new corvettes and an MLU for the existing Visby-class.
Now, Sweden is considering plans to procure hulls from abroad that Saab could fit out to gain new capabilities quickly.
The potential cancellation of the second-generation Visby and plans to procure hulls from abroad was first reported by Swedish outlet Blekinge Läns Tidning.
A
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Indian Navy explores weaponised USV swarms
The Indian Navy is looking into how it might utilise USV swarms, and is working in conjunction with a local company.
-
NAVDEX 2023: Fincantieri offering S800 small submarine to Pakistan
Presented at NAVDEX in Abu Dhabi, the S800 is pitched as a middle-of-the-market boat between midget submarines and larger designs.
-
USVs abound at NAVDEX 2023 as firms look to fill plethora of naval requirements
With navies across the globe feeling the pinch on budgets, forces are increasingly looking to uncrewed solutions to fill maritime requirements and increase their presence on the high seas.
-
Unique Kronos submarine makes a splash at NAVDEX 2023
The strikingly designed submarine has military applications and a hydrodynamic hull.
-
NAVDEX 2023: UAE buys Indonesian support ship in $400 million deal
Discussions for a UAE purchase of the ship from PT Pal first commenced in 2020.