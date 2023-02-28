To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Sweden rethinks plans for new ships with second-generation Visby programme in flux

Sweden rethinks plans for new ships with second-generation Visby programme in flux

28th February 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Sweden had planned to purchase four second generation Visby-class corvettes. (Photo: US DoD)

Sweden is reviewing its maritime requirements and is said to be looking abroad for new hulls.

Sweden is reportedly rethinking plans to build a second generation of the iconic Visby-class corvette, with Stockholm seeking a larger capability that can be delivered faster.

In 2021, Saab signed two agreements with the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV for the new corvettes and an MLU for the existing Visby-class.

Now, Sweden is considering plans to procure hulls from abroad that Saab could fit out to gain new capabilities quickly.

The potential cancellation of the second-generation Visby and plans to procure hulls from abroad was first reported by Swedish outlet Blekinge Läns Tidning.

