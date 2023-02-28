Sweden rethinks plans for new ships with second-generation Visby programme in flux

Sweden is reportedly rethinking plans to build a second generation of the iconic Visby-class corvette, with Stockholm seeking a larger capability that can be delivered faster.

In 2021, Saab signed two agreements with the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV for the new corvettes and an MLU for the existing Visby-class.

Now, Sweden is considering plans to procure hulls from abroad that Saab could fit out to gain new capabilities quickly.

The potential cancellation of the second-generation Visby and plans to procure hulls from abroad was first reported by Swedish outlet Blekinge Läns Tidning.

A