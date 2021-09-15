DSEI 2021: RN pushes for 'podular' capabilities

NavyPODS concept graphic shown during the keynote from VAdm Nick Hine at DSEI on 15 September. (Photo: Harry Lye)

The RN hopes its Persistent Operational Deployment Systems (NavyPODS) concept would allow ships to stay up to date with technological changes more quickly.

During his keynote speech on 15 September during the DSEI trade show in London, Second Sea Lord VAdm Nick Hine said the RN wanted to detach capability from platforms as he shone more light on the NavyPODS concept.

Hine told DSEI delegates that the RN needed to evolve its thinking from platform-based approaches to a simpler focus, where vessels' capability is defined by modules rather than a predefined task.

The PODS concept being pursued by the RN would see vessels reconfiguring while underway, with pods capable of being delivered via autonomous aircraft or boats.

Detailing the approach, Hine said: 'Rather than design modularity in, we have chosen to design it out. Our concept is to simplify the ship utilitarian, adaptable, common, cheaper.

'Capability will be defined by the modules you add to or remove from that ship based upon the operational demand at that time, a series of modules to deliver a spectrum of systems and capabilities.'

Part of the reasoning behind moving to so-called 'podular' capabilities is a recognition that the RN cannot afford a fleet full of high-end vessels.

NavyPODS — ostensibly traditional commercial shipping containers — would give the fleet a 'plug and play capability' that is not currently seen with the fixed roles traditionally seen on naval platforms.

Hine said that future support platforms would be designed to support the PODS vision. The ample mission bay space on the upcoming City-class Type 26 and Inspiration-class Type 31 makes these ships ideal for modular containerised capabilities.

Commenting on applications for NavyPODS, Hine added: 'These PODS will be containers housing existing and emerging capability, precision strike, uncrewed air systems, directed energy weapons, communications, minehunting, survey, communications, medical aid, and more.

'The possibilities for industry are endless. By placing the capability in the POD, the fleet is fully flexible, adaptable to the mission, easily upgradeable and maintainable, exploiting the standardisation of components through a podular design and using modern digital and open architecture networks affords the opportunity to develop a new mindset and approach to capabilities.'

In a video during the keynote, cargo vessel-like ships were shown carrying a swathe of pods dependent on the necessary mission, from supporting amphibious landings to operating in support of a task group made up of a traditional aircraft carrier, destroyers and frigates.

Asked by Shephard whether containing military capabilities in containers would increase the risks to commercial vessels – given the existing threats to commercial shipping in regions such as the Gulf — Hine said the RN does not plan to make every vessel a container ship but rather make every RN ship capable of carrying containers.

Hine added: 'We will continue to paint our ships grey. We will continue to have our warships fly the white Ensign. Therefore, they are easily both identifiable and indeed definable by law. This is not a free for all.'

He continued: 'The changing nature of capability in terms of the unit of currency capability being a container changes the threat of the risk of calculus to the adversary, in terms of its ability to maintain and understand where all of those things are.'