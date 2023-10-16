New Exocet variants secure anti-ship missile capability for the future
European missile manufacturer MBDA has announced that the test firing of the Exocet MM40 Block 3c (B3c) took place on 20 September 2023 at French defence procurement agency DGA’s missile test centre off Ile du Levant.
The event signals the completion of a development programme which would see the Exocet remain one of the foremost naval weapons for navies now and in the future. This is because the B3c has introduced new capabilities that meet emerging naval requirements for peer-on-peer conflict.
Pierre-Marie Belleau, product line owner for the deep-strike sector at MBDA, told Shephard that the completion of test-firing deliveries
