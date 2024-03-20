Netherlands selects Barracuda submarine as Australia looks on

An artist’s impression of the new Orka-class (Barracuda) SSKs alongside the Royal Netherlands Navy’s existing Walrus-class SSKs. This will form part of the transition for the RNLN to becoming a more expeditionary naval force. (Image: Naval Group)

With the Netherlands selecting the Barracuda design for its new Orka-class submarines, it will give Australia a chance to see what it could have had after it cancelled its conventional submarine (SSK) project based on Barracuda, opting instead for a nuclear-powered submarine (SSN).