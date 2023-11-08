To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Navantia offers new corvette design to Australia

8th November 2023 - 03:32 GMT | by Tim Fish

Corvettes have become much more heavy duty than their earlier counterparts if the latest designs for Australia are anything to go by. (Photo: Tim Fish)

Industry contenders have been lining up their offerings for a potential new ‘Tier 2’ surface combatant for the Royal Australian Navy at the Indo-Pacific Maritime exhibition in Sydney.

With the review of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) surface fleet not due to be published until early in 2024, the speculation about the new warship Australia could choose for the ‘Tier 2’ requirement has reached fever pitch. Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has joined the fray with its new Tasman-class corvette design.

At 109.6m-long, 15.4m-wide and displacing about 3,600 tons the new corvette will be fitted with a full spectrum of anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare and anti-submarine warfare capabilities. 

Pablo Menendez, head of corporate strategy at shipbuilder Navantia Australia, told Shephard that the ship was based on the Avante 2200 corvette design being

Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …



