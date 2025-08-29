NATO seeks suppliers for a new, improved variant of the Sea Sparrow missile

NATO has been preparing the ground to produce the Next Significant Variant (NSV) of the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) and has been seeking out companies to support the effort. The Alliance Sea Sparrow Project Office (NSPO) intends to explore new technologies to be incorporated into the future ESSM version.

The NSV will replace the ESSM Block 2 capabilities which are currently in the arsenal of 13 countries. According to the NSPO, it will be “able to engage current and future threats while maintaining existing quad-pack sizing with a 10” missile diameter”.

The Next Significant Variant will also be designed