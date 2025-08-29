To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NATO seeks suppliers for a new, improved variant of the Sea Sparrow missile

29th August 2025 - 10:25 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

The Japanese JS Ariake Murasame-class destroyer launches an ESSM during exercise Pacific Vanguard 24. (Photo: US Navy)

The NATO Sparrow Project Office has outlined its interest in exploring cutting-edge technologies to be integrated into the ESSM Next Significant Variant.

NATO has been preparing the ground to produce the Next Significant Variant (NSV) of the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) and has been seeking out companies to support the effort. The Alliance Sea Sparrow Project Office (NSPO) intends to explore new technologies to be incorporated into the future ESSM version.

The NSV will replace the ESSM Block 2 capabilities which are currently in the arsenal of 13 countries. According to the NSPO, it will be “able to engage current and future threats while maintaining existing quad-pack sizing with a 10” missile diameter”.

The Next Significant Variant will also be designed

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us