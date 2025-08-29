NATO seeks suppliers for a new, improved variant of the Sea Sparrow missile
NATO has been preparing the ground to produce the Next Significant Variant (NSV) of the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) and has been seeking out companies to support the effort. The Alliance Sea Sparrow Project Office (NSPO) intends to explore new technologies to be incorporated into the future ESSM version.
The NSV will replace the ESSM Block 2 capabilities which are currently in the arsenal of 13 countries. According to the NSPO, it will be “able to engage current and future threats while maintaining existing quad-pack sizing with a 10” missile diameter”.
The Next Significant Variant will also be designed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Coast Guard awards contracts for the construction of up to 150 aids to navigation vessels
Agreements with Inventech Marine Solutions and North River Boats cover the acquisition of trailerable aids to navigation boats and cutter boats - aids to navigation – small.
-
BAE Systems selected for multi-billion-dollar Norway ship order
BAE Systems is leading the construction of eight Type 26 City-class anti-submarine frigates for the UK Royal Navy (RN) with the first of these expected to enter service in 2027. Norway’s selection of the type makes it the fourth to make the choice alongside Australia, Canada and the UK.
-
Hanwha commits $5 billion to improving Philadelphia shipyard
Hanwha Group said the cash would be dedicated to boosting the Philadelphia-based shipyard’s capacity and output.
-
Taiwan entrusts USVs with task of deterring a PLA amphibious invasion
Drawing lessons from Ukraine’s Black Sea experience, Taiwan is investing heavily in unmanned surface vessels to strengthen its asymmetric defence strategy against potential PLA amphibious assaults.