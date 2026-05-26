Frigates and submarines anchor Brazilian naval modernisation worth US$5.52 billion
Between 2026 and 2032, Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that Brazil is set to spend US$5.52 billion on the procurement of naval vessels. Of this amount, $3.44 billion is tied to programmes that are yet to have contracts awarded, all of which are expected to be awarded by the end of 2030.
Two major programmes contributing to this are the intended acquisition of an additional four Tamandaré-class frigates and the continued development of the PROSUB SSN due to be delivered in 2034.
Other opportunities lie in forecasted programmes for uncrewed surface vessels, coastal patrol vessels and logistics support ships
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