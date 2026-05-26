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Frigates and submarines anchor Brazilian naval modernisation worth US$5.52 billion

26th May 2026 - 08:55 GMT | by William Lupton in Liverpool, UK

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The Tamandaré Class is based on the MEKO family of warships. (Image: TKMS)

Shipbuilding programmes established over the past decade are setting Brazil’s course towards having one of the most modern navies in the region.

Between 2026 and 2032, Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that Brazil is set to spend US$5.52 billion on the procurement of naval vessels. Of this amount, $3.44 billion is tied to programmes that are yet to have contracts awarded, all of which are expected to be awarded by the end of 2030.

Two major programmes contributing to this are the intended acquisition of an additional four Tamandaré-class frigates and the continued development of the PROSUB SSN due to be delivered in 2034. 

Other opportunities lie in forecasted programmes for uncrewed surface vessels, coastal patrol vessels and logistics support ships

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William Lupton

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William Lupton

William is a Naval Analyst at Shephard Group.

William holds an MSc in Defence, Development, …

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