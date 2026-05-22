Shoreline vulnerability drives Gulf interest in USV networks
Ukraine’s combat-proven uncrewed surface vessel (USV) is drawing attention from Gulf states grappling with depleted air defence magazines.
The operational record of Ukraine’s Magura V5 USV in the Black Sea has made for compelling reading. Shephard’s Defence Insight highlights that in February 2025, the USV became the first uncrewed naval system to sink an enemy warship during combat after it targeted the Russian Tarantul-III-class guided-missile corvette Ivanovets and the 4,000t Ropucha-class (Project 775) tank landing ship Tsezar Kunikov. Each vessel is estimated to cost between $250,000 and $300,000.
That cost-exchange ratio, attritable platform against high-value naval
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Partnerships will be critical for future projects at Latin American shipyards
Multiple Latin American navies are modernising their fleets by prioritising domestically manufactured surface vessels and even submarines via international partnerships.
-
SOF Week 2026: MARSOC selects upgraded Shark Marine dive navigation system
MARSOC is procuring the Shark Marine Dive Tablet 2 to address a longstanding combat diver navigation capability gap, improving underwater positioning, situational awareness and integration with existing diver propulsion vehicles.
-
SOF Week 2026: NSW expands commercial UxS push to maritime platforms as USASOC advances FPV drone effort
The US Army Special Operations Command and Naval Special Warfare are accelerating efforts to integrate commercial uncrewed systems, with NSW broadening its solicitation to include USVs and UUVs alongside new requirements for ISR, kinetic operations and swarm technologies.