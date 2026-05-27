Tokyo’s naval export drive gains strategic depth in Southeast Asia
Japan’s first-ever export of a major surface combatant to Australia has barely had time to settle before a second Indo-Pacific market is signalling interest. Indonesia is now actively reviewing an offer for Mogami-class frigates.
Academic analysis of Indonesian naval procurement under President Joko Widodo’s 2014–2024 administration, published in the journal ‘Asian Affairs’, found that Jakarta consistently bought only two or three ships from each of several different countries rather than concentrating its orders, leaving the navy operating warships from at least eight different nations simultaneously. That fragmentation has produced a logistically complex fleet, but it has also kept every
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