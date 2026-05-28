Seoul’s SSN programme launch raises questions on fuel, tech and build location
South Korea formally announced its intent to develop nuclear-propelled submarines on 26 May, releasing the “Basic Plan for the Development of Nuclear-Powered Submarines in the Republic of Korea” – the first document of its kind to lay out a roadmap for Seoul to enter an exclusive club of nations operating nuclear-propelled submarine fleets.
The Republic of Korea (ROK) Ministry of National Defense (MND) framed the initiative, branded the Jangbogo-N Project, as a direct response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) advancing submarine-based nuclear and missile capabilities.
The rationale for the programme is rooted in a deteriorating undersea threat
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