Seoul’s SSN programme launch raises questions on fuel, tech and build location

South Korea formally announced its intent to develop nuclear-propelled submarines on 26 May, releasing the “Basic Plan for the Development of Nuclear-Powered Submarines in the Republic of Korea” – the first document of its kind to lay out a roadmap for Seoul to enter an exclusive club of nations operating nuclear-propelled submarine fleets.

The Republic of Korea (ROK) Ministry of National Defense (MND) framed the initiative, branded the Jangbogo-N Project, as a direct response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) advancing submarine-based nuclear and missile capabilities.

The rationale for the programme is rooted in a deteriorating undersea threat