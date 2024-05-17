How propulsion technology can improve vessel performance

The proliferation of threats to vessels has been pushing industry and navies towards improving their propulsion technologies. New designs have been enabling the production of advanced propellers that can provide enhanced performance enabling ships to meet current and future security challenges.

Some of the advantages include extended range and speed, faster acceleration, fuel efficiency and lower sustainment costs.

Additionally, reductions in vibration and noise provided by next-generation propulsion systems decrease vessels’ signatures enabling quieter operations which can further benefit SOF teams.

An official spokesperson for the supplier of propellers Sharrow Marine told Shephard that it could “empower special operators with enhanced capabilities across the full spectrum of waterborne missions”.

During SOF Week 2024 in Tampa, Florida, last week, the company showcased its Sharrow MX propellers and conducted demonstrations with the equipment in a Robalo R302 with twin Yamaha 300 HP engines.

The Sharrow Propeller was built to increase efficiency, reduce noise and improve overall performance for boats of all sizes. Its design has been intended to lower traditional tip vortices and cavitation to provide a smoother and quieter ride.

The propeller utilises the company’s patented twisted and curved blade shape, which has been manufactured to reduce drag and turbulence in the water.

According to the company’s official, compared to traditional propellers, Sharrow Marine’s solutions provide more command of the vessel when docking, planes at 300–1,000 lower RPM, increases speed at mid-range RPMs and offers better handling in tight turns at high speeds.

Sharrow Marine’s spokesperson also stressed that independent testing led by the University of Michigan’s Marine Hydrodynamic Laboratory demonstrated that the supplier’s system was more efficient than the industry standard B-series screw, which has been deployed worldwide in diverse types of vessels.

“Rigorous third-party [testing] has validated that the Sharrow Propeller offers significant improvements over traditional propellers including fuel efficiency (up to 30%), extended range (30% farther), faster arrival (30–50% at equivalent RPM), faster acceleration and increased performance,” the official claimed.

Aiming at the AUKUS market, the company has been working with the Australia-based designer and manufacturer of marine propulsion and stabilisation systems VEEM Amarine.

“Sharrow will soon be propelling novel weapon systems for the US and possibly allied militaries,” the spokesperson added.