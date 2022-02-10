International shipbuilders continue to jostle for Greek attention

On 8 February, representatives from British shipbuilder Babcock met VAdm (rtd) Aristeidis Alexopoulos, the director of the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence General Directorate For Defense Investments And Armaments (GDDIA).

In a short statement, the GDDIA said the meeting was held at Babcock's request and provided an update on the company's shipbuilding capabilities.

According to Greek media, Babcock has offered Greece its Arrowhead 140 frigate – the baseline design for the UK's Inspiration-class Type 31 frigate – to fill the Hellenic Navy's ongoing corvette requirement.

Asked if the company had offered Greece a light configuration of the Type 31 to fill the corvette