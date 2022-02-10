International shipbuilders continue to jostle for Greek attention

A mysterious Chinese submarine breaks cover
Little is known about a new type of submarine spotted in China, but it is likely destined for the PLA Navy.
On 8 February, representatives from British shipbuilder Babcock met VAdm (rtd) Aristeidis Alexopoulos, the director of the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence General Directorate For Defense Investments And Armaments (GDDIA).
In a short statement, the GDDIA said the meeting was held at Babcock's request and provided an update on the company's shipbuilding capabilities.
According to Greek media, Babcock has offered Greece its Arrowhead 140 frigate – the baseline design for the UK's Inspiration-class Type 31 frigate – to fill the Hellenic Navy's ongoing corvette requirement.
Asked if the company had offered Greece a light configuration of the Type 31 to fill the corvette
Finland is looking for new vessels to replace its in-service Kiiski and Kuha-class vessels.
Under its Force Design 2030, the USN and USMC envisage a fleet of 24-35 Light Amphibious Warships that can operate in regions such as the Indo-Pacific for up 30 days at a time.
Textron Systems believes surface effect ship technology could be used to provide specialised performance capabilities that traditional monohull vessels cannot.
General Dynamics subsidiary Applied Physical Sciences continues its work on environmental and ship motion forecasting for the USN.
The ship’s homeport will be at Naval Base San Diego in California.