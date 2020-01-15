Saudi MMSC programme in motion as SSDS develops
With the Pentagon's contract modification awarded to Lockheed Martin in late December 2019 for the detailed design and delivery of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) vessels to the Royal Saudi Navy, a programme that has been years in the making received its final seal of approval.
Fincantieri Marinette Marine, along with Lockheed Martin, commenced construction of the Royal Saudi Navy’s first MMSC in late 2019, following an earlier contract in 2018 for the procurement of long-lead items. Four MMSC vessels were ordered in an FMS in 2017.
The MMSC is based on the Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship operated by
