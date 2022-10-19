To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Euronaval 2022: European Patrol Corvette partners sign consortium agreement

19th October 2022 - 08:47 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

RSS

European Patrol Corvette rendering. (Photo: Naval Group)

The EPC project aims to maintain European sovereignty in second-line naval vessels.

On 18 October during the first day of Euronaval 2022 in Paris, the CEOs of Naviris, Fincantieri, Naval Group and Navantia signed a preliminary consortium agreement relating to the Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette (MMPC) programme.

In July, the European Commission selected the shipbuilder’s proposal for the MMPC programme. MMPC is the European Defence Fund’s (EDF's) name for the PESCO European Patrol Corvette (EPC) programme.

The consortium aims to maximise industrial collaboration and synergy between European shipbuilders.

The 18 October agreement signed at the Paris show covers the initial design of the ship and other project aspects.

Development of the EPC is

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us