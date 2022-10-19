Euronaval 2022: European Patrol Corvette partners sign consortium agreement

On 18 October during the first day of Euronaval 2022 in Paris, the CEOs of Naviris, Fincantieri, Naval Group and Navantia signed a preliminary consortium agreement relating to the Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette (MMPC) programme.

In July, the European Commission selected the shipbuilder’s proposal for the MMPC programme. MMPC is the European Defence Fund’s (EDF's) name for the PESCO European Patrol Corvette (EPC) programme.

The consortium aims to maximise industrial collaboration and synergy between European shipbuilders.

The 18 October agreement signed at the Paris show covers the initial design of the ship and other project aspects.

