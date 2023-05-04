To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Elbit prepares Crossbow 120 mm mortar for firing trials and export sales

Elbit prepares Crossbow 120 mm mortar for firing trials and export sales

4th May 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

RSS

Artist’s impression of Elbit Crossbow 120 mm smooth bore turret mounted mortar system installed on a Boxer (8x8) MRAV. The turret is also fitted with the Elbit Iron Fist hard kill defensive aids system and laser warner’s (Elbit)

Elbit's Crossbow mortar will move to firing trials this year as the company prepares it for the Israel Defense Force (IDF) and potential exports

Elbit’s new Crossbow 120 mm smooth bore turreted mortar system is expected to start unmanned firing trials in mid-2023, company officials have told Shephard.

Crossbow is being developed by Elbit under contract to the Israel Defense Force (IDF), however, the company is also targeting international sales.

New images of the Crossbow provided by Elbit shows it integrated onto the roof of an ARTEC Boxer (8x8) Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle (MRAV), a platform that is being adopted by an increasing number of countries for a range of battlefield missions.

As the turret has a minimum intrusion into the hull it can

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us