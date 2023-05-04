Elbit prepares Crossbow 120 mm mortar for firing trials and export sales

Elbit’s new Crossbow 120 mm smooth bore turreted mortar system is expected to start unmanned firing trials in mid-2023, company officials have told Shephard.

Crossbow is being developed by Elbit under contract to the Israel Defense Force (IDF), however, the company is also targeting international sales.

New images of the Crossbow provided by Elbit shows it integrated onto the roof of an ARTEC Boxer (8x8) Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle (MRAV), a platform that is being adopted by an increasing number of countries for a range of battlefield missions.

As the turret has a minimum intrusion into the hull it can