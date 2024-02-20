Austria trebles Pandur EVO 6x6 fleet via $1.9 billion order
Austria will more than treble its fleet of Pandur Evolution (EVO) 6x6 APC vehicles after placing an order with General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)-Steyr for an additional 225 vehicles.
The order was on top of 64 vehicles ordered previously in batches of 34 and 30 units, as well as a third batch of 36 vehicles was ordered in 2022 which have been under production.
In addition to the delivery of state-of-the-art personnel carriers and the flexible conversion kits for medical, C2 and anti-tank missions, the order included eight new vehicle variants to be introduced to the Austrian Armed Forces. New variants include 120mm
