To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Austria trebles Pandur EVO 6x6 fleet via $1.9 billion order

20th February 2024 - 07:20 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Austria’s Pandur 6x6 EVO vehicle will include vehicles with 120mm mortar combat system, as well as mobile air defence and electronic warfare variants. (Photo: GDLS)

The Pandur EVO, a 6x6 APC which features a longer hull design, improved driveline technology and powerpack, will provide a significantly increased level of protection, payload and mobility compared to the Pandur I.

Austria will more than treble its fleet of Pandur Evolution (EVO) 6x6 APC vehicles after placing an order with General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)-Steyr for an additional 225 vehicles.

The order was on top of 64 vehicles ordered previously in batches of 34 and 30 units, as well as a third batch of 36 vehicles was ordered in 2022 which have been under production.

In addition to the delivery of state-of-the-art personnel carriers and the flexible conversion kits for medical, C2 and anti-tank missions, the order included eight new vehicle variants to be introduced to the Austrian Armed Forces. New variants include 120mm

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us