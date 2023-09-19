DSEI 2023: Elbit exhibits export version of Crossbow mortar turret

While Elbit has previously released some information on the Crossbow 120mm smoothbore mortar it is developing to meet the operational requirements of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), it has now developed a lighter version for export, the Crossbow Light Mortar Turret (LMT).

This the 120mm forged smoothbore barrel is 3 m long and fitted with a vertical sliding breech mechanism with a 7.62mm machine gun (MG) mounted co-axial to the right and the sighting system on the left.

Banks of electrically operated smoke grenade launchers are mounted either side of the turret, which could be coupled to laser detectors.

The Crossbow LMT can fire the full range of Elbit 120mm mortar bombs including high-explosive HE, illuminating and smoke as well as the Iron Sling Precision Guided Mortar (PGM) munition which is already in service with the IDF and undisclosed export customers.

According to Elbit a total of 28 rounds of ready-use 120mm ammunition will be carried in the production turret with a maximum rate of fire of up to 10 rounds a minute and a sustained rate of fire of up to six rounds a minute.

In a high threat environment, the Crossbow LMT would use shoot and scoot tactics to avoid counter-battery fire.

Although the primary mission of the Crossbow LMT is indirect fire with a maximum elevation of up to +87 degrees it also has a direct fire capability which could be used against bunkers and other high value battlefield obstacles.

Turret traverse and weapon elevation are all-electric and the computerised fire control system is supplied with target information from an external source to reduce the sensor to shooter time.

Weight of the turret is around 2.2t which allows it to be fitted onto a range of armoured platforms, tracked and wheeled.

At present the IDF uses the US M113 series fitted with a turntable mounted Elbit 120mm smoothbore mortar which fires through open roof hatches so the crew are not provided with any protection from overhead attack or bad weather.

