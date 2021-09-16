DSEI 2021: Raytheon, Atlas Elektronik to demonstrate minehunting capability to RN

The AQS-20C Towed Mine-hunting Sonar is streamed into Gulf of Mexico waters of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Gulf test range. (Photo: USN)

The AQS-20C system features four separate sonars, including a forward-looking sensor, reducing the number of passes needed to detect mines in a given area.

Raytheon Technologies and Atlas Elektronik UK (AEUK) have partnered to demonstrate an advanced minehunting capability blending the former's AQS-20C advanced sonar and the latter's ARCIMS USV.

The AQS-20C is already entering service with the USN as part of its Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) minehunting package.

The Raytheon system will be shown to the RN in October 2021 at the Wilton Industry Show and Experiment for Mine Counter Measures (WISEX) in Scotland, where other industry teams will also demonstrate capabilities.

For WISEX, the RN has laid dummy mines in two areas with challenging conditions. Industry is tasked with using its capabilities to find the dummies. One site will feature adverse tidal conditions, and the other a challenging bottom of the waterbed.

Results of WISEX will be used to help the RN define requirements for a future competitive contract for autonomous minehunting capabilities.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense associate director for undersea warfare systems Frank Linkous told Shephard that the company was aware of the UK's social value requirements. He added that Raytheon would look to incorporate as much UK input into any potential bid for a future competition.

Linkous added that the company aims to build the sonar launch and recovery system in the UK if it won a future contract award and would also look to build components of the sonar locally.

The 11m ARCIMS USV is already in service with the UK RN. The flexible system can be easily adapted to meet customer requirements and transported by air or using a towed cradle.

Wesley Galiver, head of the Atlas Elektronik UK surface ships systems division, said: 'AEUK is delighted to have the opportunity to work with Raytheon UK to demonstrate the further flexibility of the ARCIMS USV, and its C3, in deploying and operating the AQS-20C.'

He added: 'Our modular platforms can re-role between multiple mine countermeasure (MCM) and other mission payloads, providing a true toolbox capability for the naval user.'

Atlas Elektronik will also demonstrate a mine disposal capability at WISEX.

Raytheon executives told reporters during DSEI on 14-17 September that AQS-20C offers a 60% reduction in the time needed to perform mine clearance work due to the need to conduct fewer tracks.

The completed system is currently undergoing initial tests off Portland, UK, ahead of WISEX.