DSEI 2021: Raytheon, Atlas Elektronik to demonstrate minehunting capability to RN

DSEI 2021: Babcock secures first Arrowhead 140 export
The deal is the first win for the frigate design developed with the export market in mind.
Raytheon Technologies and Atlas Elektronik UK (AEUK) have partnered to demonstrate an advanced minehunting capability blending the former's AQS-20C advanced sonar and the latter's ARCIMS USV.
The AQS-20C is already entering service with the USN as part of its Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) minehunting package.
The Raytheon system will be shown to the RN in October 2021 at the Wilton Industry Show and Experiment for Mine Counter Measures (WISEX) in Scotland, where other industry teams will also demonstrate capabilities.
For WISEX, the RN has laid dummy mines in two areas with challenging conditions. Industry is tasked with using its capabilities to find the dummies. One site will feature adverse tidal conditions, and the other a challenging bottom of the waterbed.
Results of WISEX will be used to help the RN define requirements for a future competitive contract for autonomous minehunting capabilities.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense associate director for undersea warfare systems Frank Linkous told Shephard that the company was aware of the UK's social value requirements. He added that Raytheon would look to incorporate as much UK input into any potential bid for a future competition.
Linkous added that the company aims to build the sonar launch and recovery system in the UK if it won a future contract award and would also look to build components of the sonar locally.
The 11m ARCIMS USV is already in service with the UK RN. The flexible system can be easily adapted to meet customer requirements and transported by air or using a towed cradle.
Wesley Galiver, head of the Atlas Elektronik UK surface ships systems division, said: 'AEUK is delighted to have the opportunity to work with Raytheon UK to demonstrate the further flexibility of the ARCIMS USV, and its C3, in deploying and operating the AQS-20C.'
He added: 'Our modular platforms can re-role between multiple mine countermeasure (MCM) and other mission payloads, providing a true toolbox capability for the naval user.'
Atlas Elektronik will also demonstrate a mine disposal capability at WISEX.
Raytheon executives told reporters during DSEI on 14-17 September that AQS-20C offers a 60% reduction in the time needed to perform mine clearance work due to the need to conduct fewer tracks.
The completed system is currently undergoing initial tests off Portland, UK, ahead of WISEX.
The deal is the first win for the frigate design developed with the export market in mind.
British Army must run fast to establish a credible advantage over our potential adversaries, says Gen Sir Mark Carleton-Smith.
An initial £10.5 million is being invested from the Middle East in helping Aeralis to progress its eponymous modular aircraft.
Leonardo has supported RAF and USAF Synergia R&D programme through its integration of C-UAS technology.
Mobility Test Rig gives a glimpse into a future of stealthy, unmanned and agile UGVs tied together by ‘sensor to shooter’ data links.
In this video, Shephard Media CEO Darren Lake speaks to Shaun Ormrod, CEO of the World Defense Show (WDS), about what to expect from this ...