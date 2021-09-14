DSEI 2021: Link Microtek supplies mobile local communications for Type 26

Link Microtek’s systems are already deployed on the RN’s Type 45 destroyers and Type 23 frigates. (Photo: Link Microtek)

The Azdec optical mobile local communications system allows personnel to use secure voice communications and enables the ability to roam away from base stations without trailing wires.

Link Microtek has delivered the first three shipsets of its Azdec secure optical mobile local communications (MLC) system for installation on UK RN City-class Type 26 frigates.

Rohde & Schwarz is responsible for supplying and integrating all communications systems onboard the new Type 26 frigates.

Link Microtek said that as there are no RF emissions and optical signals cannot be intercepted by conventional methods, and ‘is impossible for anyone to jam the transmissions or eavesdrop on what is being said'.

MLC is being installed aboard HMS Glasgow, Belfast and Cardiff and smaller-scale versions are provided for a land-based integration facility used to test and verify the functionality of the Type 26’s entire communications system.

Each vessel will be fitted with two separate eight-channel Azdec systems comprising two base stations, 31 fixed IR antennas, 16 binaural headsets, 32 belt-mounted battery packs and control units, and four battery charging stations.

One system will cover the ships bridge and bridge wings whilst the other will serve the operations room. Both will be integrated into the Type 26 central communications system.

Meanwhile, UK-based SME Thistle Design is preparing to send BAE Systems the seventh set of sensors to synchronise the propeller shafts on Type 26 vessels.

These Marine Encoder Ring Systems provide feedback to the induction motors on the speed and direction of each shaft.

In all, ten sensor sets will be supplied for installation on Type 26 ships.

Thistle Design provided a similar capability to the RN for its Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.

Parent company BEI Precision Systems (part of JF Lehman) was recently acquired by US private equity firm Arcline Investment Management.

BEI will operate as part of the Quantic Electronics group.