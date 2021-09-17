DSEI 2021: Hensoldt reveals naval surveillance radar

Hensoldt presents its new marine radar ‘Quadome’ at the DSEi in London. (Image: Hensoldt)

Hensoldt unveils new AESA naval surveillance radar at DSEI

Hensoldt has introduced its recently developed Quadome 3D, multi-mission naval radar system this week at DSEI.

Quadome is designed for naval surveillance and target acquisition. It provides rapid response and high precision at a great price-performance ratio.

The innovative dual-mode, multi-mission surveillance radar will provide naval forces and maritime security authorities with unprecedented situational awareness and short reaction times.

Fast detection and tracking of small, slow and fast targets offers a reliable and stable air picture with fast track initiation to support longer effector keep-out range.

Quadome features two main operational modes to simplify operator interaction and to reduce operator workload.

Surveillance mode is used for general surface and air surveillance while the self-defence mode is employed for high-threat simulations and target engagement. Helicopter support is continuously available in both main modes.

Quadome is mainly targeted at the OPV, corvette, light frigate and support vessel markets.

Quadome operates in C-Band, offering the best compromise for small- and medium-sized vessels that may otherwise only have been fitted with 2D target detection capability.

This announcement follows from the news of the German Navy awarding Hensoldt a $258.52 million contract to modernise the F124 air defence frigate’s radars.