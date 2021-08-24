Germany to modernise F124 frigate radars

A rendering of an F124 frigate. (Photo: Hensoldt.)

The project will see Germany’s F124 air defence frigates equipped with new radar capabilities and the installation of a land-based system.

Germany’s Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) has awarded Hensoldt a $258.52 million (€220 million) contract to modernise the F124 air defence frigates’ radars.

Hensoldt, working with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), will supply TRS-4D/LR ROT AESA wide-range radars, replacing the in-service SMART-L radars.

An additional radar system will be installed at the German Naval Engineering School in Parow.

Hensoldt said the order marked the start of the development of ‘national capabilities in the field of ballistic missile defence’. Adding the shore facility would allow user training and further developments to be tested on land before onboard installation.

Hensoldt added the strategic cooperation with IAI’s ELTA subsidiary provided Germany with a ‘national partner for certification and long-term support, as well as market-available systems that have been tried and tested in the field'.

BAAINBw said conversion of the ships would begin in 2024, with works due to be completed by 2028.

The contract builds on previous cooperation between Hensoldt and IAI ELTA for the land-based Hughes Air Defence Radar Nachfolgesystem programme. Both projects use similar radars.