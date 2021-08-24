Germany to modernise F124 frigate radars

SINKEX demonstrates USN’s ‘strategic overmatch’
As part of Large Scale Exercise 21, on 15 August, US joint forces launched multiple missiles and torpedoes from air, land and sea at a decommissioned Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided missile frigate.
Germany’s Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) has awarded Hensoldt a $258.52 million (€220 million) contract to modernise the F124 air defence frigates’ radars.
Hensoldt, working with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), will supply TRS-4D/LR ROT AESA wide-range radars, replacing the in-service SMART-L radars.
An additional radar system will be installed at the German Naval Engineering School in Parow.
Hensoldt said the order marked the start of the development of ‘national capabilities in the field of ballistic missile defence’. Adding the shore facility would allow user training and further developments to be tested on land before onboard installation.
Hensoldt added the strategic cooperation with IAI’s ELTA subsidiary provided Germany with a ‘national partner for certification and long-term support, as well as market-available systems that have been tried and tested in the field'.
BAAINBw said conversion of the ships would begin in 2024, with works due to be completed by 2028.
The contract builds on previous cooperation between Hensoldt and IAI ELTA for the land-based Hughes Air Defence Radar Nachfolgesystem programme. Both projects use similar radars.
The Dearsan-designed Deniz Han is the first ship to be equipped with Aselsan's Gökdeniz CIWS, a navalised version of the Korkut tracked SP anti-aircraft gun.
The Indonesian Navy has vast needs for more modern vessels. More are being added all the time, and soon it will be the turn of a stealthy catamaran.
The 42m STM500 will be armed with four torpedo tubes and includes SOF infil/exfil among its intended mission sets.
The AKYA heavy torpedo has undergone firing trials and will equip Turkish submarines, while Roketsan's developmental ORKA has surface- and air-launched applications.
The platform-agnostic technology has been tested using four Albatros-S USVs and is a joint project between Aselsan and the SSB.