DSEI 2021: On board the Saab CB90 NG

The BNET™ Family is a Spectrum-Aware Software Defined Radio and Network Architecture addressing the challenges of future digitised warfare.
In this video, Anders Hellman, Saab VP and head of the Docksta business unit, speaks to Shephard about the new capabilities of the CB90 Next Generation (CB90 NG) on show at DSEI in London.
The company highlighted that the new craft builds on the previous generation of more than 250 boats currently in operation across the globe.
CB90 NG multi-mission interceptor craft can perform a variety of roles including search for threats, rapid deployment of troops and enemy attack, ballistic protection and more.
Saab notes that one of the main features is the Trackfire RWS integration which enhances force multiplication through reliability, hit performance and adaptable flexibility.
While the DSEI showcase it's an opportunity for Saab to engage with potential customers, the company has already delivered 18 CB90 NGs to the Swedish procurement agency.
At a special event at DSEI, the Women in Defence Charter looks at progress to date and how to meet the ambition of more than 30% of the UK defence workforce being women by 2030.
Weapons and sensor changes will be the primary focus of Eurofighter future capability enhancements, under plans laid out by BAE Systems and Leonardo.
High-energy weapon to be installed on British Army Wolfhound for evaluation.
UK-based engineering services firm Ricardo provides electrical and autonomous solutions to refresh light utility vehicle.
The RN hopes its Persistent Operational Deployment Systems (NavyPODS) concept would allow ships to stay up to date with technological changes more quickly.