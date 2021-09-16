DSEI 2021: On board the Saab CB90 NG

AT DSEI 2021, Saab displayed for the first time outside Sweden the new generation of its Combat Boat 90 fast assault craft.

In this video, Anders Hellman, Saab VP and head of the Docksta business unit, speaks to Shephard about the new capabilities of the CB90 Next Generation (CB90 NG) on show at DSEI in London.

The company highlighted that the new craft builds on the previous generation of more than 250 boats currently in operation across the globe.

CB90 NG multi-mission interceptor craft can perform a variety of roles including search for threats, rapid deployment of troops and enemy attack, ballistic protection and more.

Saab notes that one of the main features is the Trackfire RWS integration which enhances force multiplication through reliability, hit performance and adaptable flexibility.

While the DSEI showcase it's an opportunity for Saab to engage with potential customers, the company has already delivered 18 CB90 NGs to the Swedish procurement agency.