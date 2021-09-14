DSEI 2021: Babcock sheds light on Ukrainian projects

Inspiration-class Type 31 frigate. (Photo: Babcock)

Under a previously signed Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) between Babcock, Ukraine and the UK; Kiev will receive a modern frigate capability, fast attack craft, minehunters, and naval base development.

Babcock has told Shephard that its work with Ukraine on a modern frigate capability could result in the regeneration of a previous programme or the export of the Arrowhead 140 design – in UK development as the Inspiration-class Type 31.

The resultant ship will depend on what path Ukraine wants to seek for the programme.

Babcock chief corporate affairs officer John Howie told Shephard that negotiations on formal contracts were reaching a critical phase. He expected there would be an overarching agreement with some specific details on the various programmes.

Shephard understands that agreements could be formalised between now and Q1 2022.

Elsewhere, Babcock confirmed to Shephard that the design for the Ukrainian fast attack craft would be taken from its back catalogue of vessels, with the planned ships being a development of the Protector design.

Shephard understands plans for the eight fast attack craft has shifted over time, with requirements expanding to cover a larger vessel than initially contemplated.

There will likely be an element of UK industry involvement in building the fast attack craft for Ukraine.

When the MoI was signed, Shephard reported that the first two fast attack missile craft would be built in the UK, with the following six to be produced in Ukraine.

The deal will also see Babcock update two retired UK Sandown-class minehunters for transfer to Ukrainian service. Transfer of the ships will follow a similar model to previous work that saw three Sandown-class minehunters transferred to Estonia.

In August, Sandown-class mine countermeasures vessels HMS Blyth and HMS Ramsey were retired from RN service ahead of work to transfer them to Ukrainian service.

Ukrainian naval power took a hit in 2014 when large portions of its fleet were seized or interned by Russian forces during the annexation of Crimea.