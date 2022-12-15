Nuclear submarine programme takes step forward with hull unit move
The first pressure hull unit for the first Dreadnought-class SSBN has been transported to Devonshire Dock Hall in Barrow, northern England, for outfitting.
The transportation of the hull unit marks a significant step in the programme that will see four nuclear submarines produced for the UK RN.
The unit was moved on 30 November.
Related Articles
Euronaval 2022: BAE Systems details Herne XLAUV concept
Why the UK's submarine nuclear deterrent line is susceptible to risk
Elbit ceases UK Dreadnought sub training work; Project Selborne role 'under negotiation'
While wrapped in black sheeting, an image released by the submarine's builder BAE Systems illustrates the scale of the future submarine.
The programme is on track for the first of class, HMS Dreadnought, to enter into service in the early 2030s.
The whole-life cost of the new submarines will be around £31 billion across the four vessels' 35-year service life.
Each boat will displace 17,200t and measure 153.6m in length.
More from Naval Warfare
-
OSI to upgrade navigation systems for legacy German ships
OSI is already contracted to supply systems for Germany’s F126 frigates and K130 corvettes.
-
Canada, Japan deepen defence ties in face of Chinese threats
The Canadian and Japanese governments are working towards an intelligence-sharing partnership, while Ottawa has pledged to deploy more naval vessels to the region.
-
UK commits to Aster missile upgrade
The UK first announced plans to upgrade its Aster missiles in its 2021 Integrated Review.
-
Algeria and Italy mull new shipbuilding collaboration
Algeria and Italy are looking into potential cooperation on a joint shipbuilding programme pulling together Fincantieri and Établissement De Costruction Et De Reparation Navale.