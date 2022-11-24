Elbit ceases UK Dreadnought sub training work; Project Selborne role 'under negotiation'
Shephard understands that discussions are under way regarding Elbit Systems UK (ESUK's) continued participation in the RN's Project Selborne shore-based training programme and that it has already stopped work on the Dreadnought Crew Training (DCT) effort.
On 2 November, Shadow Minister for Defence Procurement Chris Evan submitted the following question to the UK Parliament: ‘To ask the Secretary of State for Defence, for what reasons Elbit Systems UK Ltd was removed from the delivery of the Project Selborne contract.’
Alex Chalk, MoD Minister of State, answered five days later, saying: ‘Negotiations are currently under way regarding Elbit Systems UK's departure from Project Selborne,
