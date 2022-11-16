Why the UK's submarine nuclear deterrent line is susceptible to risk

Earlier this month, UK national newspaper the Daily Telegraph reported that a fire had broken out on the Vanguard-class submarine HMS Victorious while operating in the North Atlantic.

The paper reported that a fault in an electrical module was to blame and that the submarine had surfaced as a precaution.

While the fire was extinguished and the boat safely transited back to port, the incident exposed the fragility of the UK's nuclear deterrent. This issue has been compounded by the extensive time another vessel, HMS Vanguard, has spent in refit.

'With HMS Vanguard's refit several years behind schedule,