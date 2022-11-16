Why the UK's submarine nuclear deterrent line is susceptible to risk
Earlier this month, UK national newspaper the Daily Telegraph reported that a fire had broken out on the Vanguard-class submarine HMS Victorious while operating in the North Atlantic.
The paper reported that a fault in an electrical module was to blame and that the submarine had surfaced as a precaution.
While the fire was extinguished and the boat safely transited back to port, the incident exposed the fragility of the UK's nuclear deterrent. This issue has been compounded by the extensive time another vessel, HMS Vanguard, has spent in refit.
'With HMS Vanguard's refit several years behind schedule,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
UK inks long-awaited contract for extra Type 26 frigates
Against the backdrop of the G20 summit in Indonesia, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has greenlit a contract to build five more frigates for the UK Royal Navy (RN).
-
Trio of milestones progress German naval projects
Missiles, ammunition and ASW solutions announcements have come as part of a flurry of German naval news.
-
New Maltese flagship arrives in Valletta
The new OPV will patrol the waters of the central Mediterranean as the island’s flagship vessel.
-
Naval Group floats first French FDI frigate
French shipbuilder Naval Group is building eight, plus a possible extra one, FDI frigates for the French and Greek navies.