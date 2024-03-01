Babcock wins $707 million HMS Victorious support and upgrade contract

Babcock International will undertake a planned deep maintenance and life extension programme for UK Royal Navy’s HMS Victorious Vanguard-class nuclear submarine.

The deal, worth approximately £560 million (US$707 million), will allow the submarine to continue operational patrols into the 2030s. Work on the submarine has already started following a commitment by the UK Department of Defence to authorise early works from July 2023.

HMS Victorious has become the second Vanguard-class submarine to undergo a life extension package at Babcock’s Devonport facility.

Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Martin Connell said: “The overhaul of HMS Victorious will allow the boat to carry out deterrent patrols until the next generation of submarines, the Dreadnought-class, enter service.”

The Vanguard-class has been under the spotlight recently with a failed missile launch from HMS Vanguard in January and a fire onboard HMS Victorious in 2022.

The class’s replacement, Dreadnought, has been progressing with steel cut for the third of class, HMS Warspite, in February 2023 and the transport-first pressure hull unit for the first Dreadnought-class to Devonshire Dock Hall in Barrow in northern England for outfitting the previous December.