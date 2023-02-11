BAE cuts steel for third Dreadnought submarine
Steel has been cut for the future Dreadnought-class SSBN, HMS Warspite, during a ceremony at BAE Systems Barrow-in-Furness yard.
Warspite is the third of four SSBNs the yard is building to make up the future RN continuous at-sea nuclear deterrent force.
Defence Procurement Minister Alex Chalk said: 'Our nuclear deterrent protects every UK citizen from the most extreme threats, every minute of every day, and progress on the Dreadnought class is crucial to maintaining our national security.
'This milestone is a significant step forward in the Dreadnought programme, supporting thousands of jobs and apprenticeships across the country, and protecting the UK and our allies for decades to come.'
The four Dreadnought boats will replace the in-service Vanguard-class SSBNs from the early 2030s.
The steel cutting for the third boat follows another milestone when last December, the first pressure hull unit for the first Dreadnought-class vessel was transported to Devonshire Dock Hall in Barrow, northern England, for outfitting.
The whole-life cost of the new submarines will be around £31 billion across the four vessels' 35-year service life.
Each boat will displace 17,200t and measure 153.6m in length.
