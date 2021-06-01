Amphibian bids are more than just a LARC

The Australian government has advocated for a domestic design for a wheeled Amphibious Vehicle to succeed the army’s fleet of nine Lighters, Amphibious Resupply, Cargo 5 ton (LARC-V).

Navantia and Rheinmetall Defence Australia have teamed up to offer one solution, while Austal has laid its cards on the table as another contender.

Announced at Land Forces 2021, Navantia and Rheinmetall signed an MoU for a combined tilt at the A$800 million ($611 million) Project Land 8170 Phase 1, which is likely to involve the procurement of 15-20 Amphibious Vehicles. This overarching programme also seeks 13-15 Independent Landing Craft to ...