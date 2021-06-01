Amphibian bids are more than just a LARC

Finnish Defence Forces choose Bittium for system support
Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium TAC WIN and Tough VoIP system support.
The Australian government has advocated for a domestic design for a wheeled Amphibious Vehicle to succeed the army’s fleet of nine Lighters, Amphibious Resupply, Cargo 5 ton (LARC-V).
Navantia and Rheinmetall Defence Australia have teamed up to offer one solution, while Austal has laid its cards on the table as another contender.
Announced at Land Forces 2021, Navantia and Rheinmetall signed an MoU for a combined tilt at the A$800 million ($611 million) Project Land 8170 Phase 1, which is likely to involve the procurement of 15-20 Amphibious Vehicles. This overarching programme also seeks 13-15 Independent Landing Craft to ...
New facility will support the global fleet of Leonardo-made helicopters.
Despite plans to retire the P-3C Orion from German Navy service, the MoD is procuring MRO equipment to support the aircraft.
C4ISR and audio, video, voice and data systems will receive engineering and technical support services for the next five years.
US Army issues a new contract for UH-72 contractor logistics support.
US company to support C-130 sales to Philippines under the Excess Defense Articles programme.