World Defense Show 2024: L3Harris MissionOps set for first deployment by mid-year
L3Harris expects to see its MissionOps tactical network management suite deployed by the middle of the year, a fast introduction into service for a system which was only unveiled at DSEI in September 2023.
Kevin Steubing, the company’s VP international sales and business development, communication systems, speaking to Shephard Media at the World Defense Show described MissionOps as “next generation planning, configuring and monitoring".
The system has five main elements (planning, provisioning, simulation, monitoring and managing) and is designed to enable resilient communication networks by displaying real-time tactical and electromagnetic spectrum monitoring information to refine the common operational picture.
Steubing also said that the company’s Falcon III 7850D multichannel modular software-defined radio, launched only a year ago, was the subject of “orders from a number of international customers in the Middle East and elsewhere.”
“The company has a substantial footprint in the Middle East, being the first US company to sign a joint venture deal in the region when we signed with Saudi Arabia’s SAMI, and we now produce a significant number of tactical radios in the kingdom.”
More from World Defense Show 2024
-
World Defense Show 2024: Alakran mobile mortar system to be made in Saudi Arabia
NTGS has developed the Alakran 120mm mortar for customers requiring a highly mobile, lightweight self-propelled system to equip rapid reaction units. It is designed to be mounted without reinforcement on any light utility vehicle able to carry a 1,500kg payload.
-
World Defense Show 2024: UAE’s Edge looks beyond Middle East and steps into the CUAS and protection fight
Edge has experienced large growth, both organically and through acquisition and partnerships in the past few years, as the UAE company has brought together varying technologies and skill sets. It now faces the challenge of using these acquired capabilities effectively to meet customer requirements and enhance its bottom line.
-
World Defense Show 2024: Bigger bang for Tulpar as Otokar adds 120mm tank gun
Otokar unveiled the Tulpar IFV at Turkey’s IDEF defence exhibition in May 2013. It has been designed to be carried by the A400M strategic transport aircraft and will target customers in the export market.
-
World Defense Show 2024: Texelis looks to new Celeris customers as buyers prove the concept
French mobility engineering company Texelis, the makers of the rolling chassis for the Serval 4x4 lightweight multi-role armoured vehicle, has launched a standalone product called Celeris.
-
World Defense Show 2024: Teledyne FLIR develops large CUAS to be sent for service in Ukraine and Middle East
Teledyne FLIR has released information on its new large CUAS system and has also displayed its ThermoSight HISS-HD at World Defense Show 2024.
-
World Defense Show 2024: First NiDAR CUAS set for combat ships
NiDAR has already been operational on M/V Asterix, a naval auxiliary ship to the Royal Canadian Navy, marking the first time the system was put to use on a NATO-associated vessel.