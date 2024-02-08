World Defense Show 2024: L3Harris MissionOps set for first deployment by mid-year

L3Harris expects to see its MissionOps tactical network management suite deployed by the middle of the year, a fast introduction into service for a system which was only unveiled at DSEI in September 2023.

Kevin Steubing, the company’s VP international sales and business development, communication systems, speaking to Shephard Media at the World Defense Show described MissionOps as “next generation planning, configuring and monitoring".

The system has five main elements (planning, provisioning, simulation, monitoring and managing) and is designed to enable resilient communication networks by displaying real-time tactical and electromagnetic spectrum monitoring information to refine the common operational picture.

Steubing also said that the company’s Falcon III 7850D multichannel modular software-defined radio, launched only a year ago, was the subject of “orders from a number of international customers in the Middle East and elsewhere.”

“The company has a substantial footprint in the Middle East, being the first US company to sign a joint venture deal in the region when we signed with Saudi Arabia’s SAMI, and we now produce a significant number of tactical radios in the kingdom.”

