Access updates from the World Defense Show 2024
World Defense Show 2024 returns to Riyadh next week and Shephard’s exclusive show portal will present the latest news, announcements and developments from the event, which will take place during a time when the Middle East finds itself under the global spotlight.
Shephard’s journalists and analysts will be on hand to provide analysis and news from the show floor during the event which will take place from 4–8 February and will be held under the theme “Equipped for Tomorrow”.
BAE Systems, Boeing, General Dynamics Land Systems and Lockheed Martin will be among the big names showcasing their technological developments as the global defence industry descends on the Saudi Arabian capital.
Make sure to bookmark our show portal to stay up to date with the latest defence news updates from the 2024 edition of the biennial defence and security exhibition.
-
World Defense Show 2024: Allen-Vanguard to supply Scorpion electronic counter measure systems to NATO ally
Scorpion, a man-portable, non-ITAR remote controlled improvised explosive device jammer, has been designed to deliver a hybrid, full-spectrum system and threat-band coverage protection for dismounted personnel on the move and at stationary checkpoints.
-
World Defense Show 2024: Kalashnikov to unveil new UAV in Riyadh
The SKAT 350 M UAV will build upon the Supercam 350 UAV featuring an improved battery life and increased automation.
-
UAE awards contract to Edge for C-UAS system
Skyshield consists of sensors, 3D radars, EO cameras, direction finders and effectors that have been networked into Edge’s unified C2 system to provide real-time situational awareness, with the ability to automatically detect and engage with drone threats and defeat them using spoofing and jamming solutions, among other key countermeasures.
-
UAE orders 200 EDGE uncrewed cargo and ISR helicopters
The UAE has awarded a substantial contract to EDGE Group for 200 uncrewed helicopters at UMEX 2024.
-
Milrem to supply large armed UGVs under a $200 million deal with the UAE
Milrem's Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) hybrid UGV features a modular design and open architecture which allows it to be reconfigured to serve as a transportation, weapons, reconnaissance or IED detection platform.
-
Saab signs US$190 million GlobalEye contract with UAE
The UAE has signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Saab to ensure its GlobalEye solution remains mission-ready.