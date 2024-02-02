Access updates from the World Defense Show 2024

World Defense Show 2024 returns to Riyadh next week and Shephard’s exclusive show portal will present the latest news, announcements and developments from the event, which will take place during a time when the Middle East finds itself under the global spotlight.

Shephard’s journalists and analysts will be on hand to provide analysis and news from the show floor during the event which will take place from 4–8 February and will be held under the theme “Equipped for Tomorrow”.

BAE Systems, Boeing, General Dynamics Land Systems and Lockheed Martin will be among the big names showcasing their technological developments as the global defence industry descends on the Saudi Arabian capital.

Make sure to bookmark our show portal to stay up to date with the latest defence news updates from the 2024 edition of the biennial defence and security exhibition.