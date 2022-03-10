WDS 2022: Saudi firms continue push towards Vision 2030

The Saudi MoD announced five deals with the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) on the final day of the inaugural World Defense Show (WDS) 2022 in Riyadh: two were closed with the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) and three with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF).

One SAR6 billion ($1.6 billion) deal with SAMI includes providing advanced communication systems, armoured vehicles, ammunition, and maritime systems.

The ministry also signed a SAR1 billion contract with Military Industries Corporation to acquire defence systems, technical and logistic support, as well as training for the Royal Saudi Air Forces (RSAF).

Additionally, the MoD signed four contracts worth SAR100 million with the National Company for Mechanical Systems (NCMS), which will provide EO systems for the RSLF.

Overall for WDS 2022, figures from Saudi defence industry regulator GAMI show contracts were signed with a total value of SAR29.7 billion, as the country's defence sector attempts to fulfil a goal of localising 50% of military spending by 2030.

Efforts to continue the development of an indigenous defence MRO and supply chain industry in Saudi Arabia were reflected in almost SAR4.7 billion worth of contracts for domestic companies (owned mainly by the SAMI conglomerate) to support the RSAF, RSLF and RSNF.

WDS 2022 was also notable for deals with international companies. For example, two contracts worth a combined SAR2 billion were signed between the Saudi MoD and Raytheon to support the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces (RSADF).

Deals between the MoD and Chinese companies included SAR430 million with Norinco for ammunition and SAR370 million with Poly Technologies (PolyTech) for air defence systems.

These contracts may raise eyebrows in the US, which has subjected both Norinco and PolyTech to sanctions (the latter in January 2022 for alleged missile proliferation activities).

South Korean companies seem to have enjoyed a successful WDS, with Saudi MoD contracts for Poongsan Corporation (SAR460 million for ammunition), Hanwha (SAR3 billion for supply chain and localisation services) and LIG Nex1 (SAR250 million for EO systems).

As for European companies, Rheinmetall obtained a SAR260 million contract to support systems used by the RSADF, and there were two deals worth a combined SAR1.5 billion for Thales to provide air defence systems and technical support.