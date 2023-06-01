L3Harris, Amazon team up to advance battlespace networking
L3Harris Technologies has announced an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to demonstrate networking and sensor fusion capabilities across a distributed battlespace.
The two companies will pursue projects that will provide the US DoD with near-real-time access to various datasets. In combination with artificial intelligence (AI), this data can be used to cognitively and predictively update radars and sensors across multiple domains.
Sean Stackley, senior VP of strategy, growth and technology at L3Harris said: 'Combining L3Harris’ experience in sensors and mission knowledge and AWS’s experience in software and cloud-based data architecture will enable new networking and fusion solutions for data-centric warfare – a DoD priority.'
L3Harris and AWS are currently supporting the USAF Digital Infrastructure consortium, which supports the Advanced Battle Management System and Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiatives. This new agreement builds upon insights from that effort and others, the companies say.
