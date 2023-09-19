DSEI 2023: APS claims 90% success rate in Ukraine for SKYctrl anti-drone system
Advanced Protection System’s (APS’s) SKYctrl anti-drone system has been achieving a ‘90% success rate against UAVs operating against Ukrainian forces, buildings and people’ in the Russo-Ukraine war, according the company.
Details on the number of systems in service with Ukrainian forces and how many UAVs have been neutralised by APS's SKYctrl and FIELDctrl 3D multiple input/multiple output (MIMO) radar systems have not been disclosed.
APS sales director Arun Arumugam said at last week's DSEI event that the systems' success against the 10,000 UAVs Ukraine was encountering each month using APS soft-kill technology such as jamming or hard-kill options from other companies such had highlighted the need and ‘sharpened the minds of many militaries’.
‘We can integrate EO, RF and acoustic detectors within SKYctrl to support FIELDctrl radars and it is designed to be transportable and modular so if a component is damaged it can be easily substituted and set-up time is less than five minutes,’ Arumugam said.
‘The system was deployed to the Ukraine in the past 12-18 months and we are already looking to develop the system further to provide longer range and better soft-kill options in the face of an exponentially growing threat.’
A key aspect of ongoing efforts is to shorten the decision-making cycle or the kill chain as it applies to enemy UAVs, and prioritising information to make it easier for personnel to look at and make decisions.
The company does not have access to data sets from actions against UAVs in Ukraine but Arumugam notes APS does have data from non-military operators including sites such as prisons, and data is constantly being collected to help create a library to improve threat identification.
