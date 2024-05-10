USMC plans bigger punch for ARV-30
Contenders for the USMC ARV-30 requirement to replace LAV-25 AFVs are in the process of giving their platforms extra punch by adding a Kongsberg Protector RT20 remote turret which often carries Northrop Grumman XM813 or MK44 30/40mm Bushmaster automatic cannons and larger weapons.
Textron Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems are battling it out for the requirement under contracts for prototypes awarded to the companies by the USMC Program Executive Office (PEO) Land Systems in March.
Adding an RT20 turret would represent a second mission for the ARV with bigger effect beyond the 25mm weapon on the LAV-25
Access this article and other Decisive Edge Newsletter news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Decisive Edge Newsletter
-
Franco-German next-generation tank project moves forward
The Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) programme was initiated in June 2018 when France and Germany signed a Letter of Intent to develop a common next-generation main battle tank (MBT) platform.
-
MASA blends the virtual and constructive in French Army artillery experiment
A recent demonstration by the French Army saw MASA’s SWORD simulation software integrated with Bohemia Interactive’s Virtual Battlespace to conduct a counter-battery scenario that showcased enhanced training capabilities via realistic visualisation and the execution of military operations.
-
NATO progresses effort to replace E-3A AWACS fleet
NATO’s E-3A AWACS fleet has been scheduled for retirement from 2035. The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has been leading the Alliance Future Surveillance and Control (AFSC) project to develop new options for future surveillance and control capabilities, based on future technology and requirements.
-
Australia’s new frigate options: No easy choices as pressure mounts on DoD
A new class of General Purpose ‘Tier 2’ frigate will replace the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) Anzac-class frigates, but the selected design options appear to have major issues in terms of compatibility and availability for the future fleet.
-
All F-35 orders will include LED-based flight simulator, says Lockheed
Featuring advanced visual display technology and reduced lifecycle costs, Lockheed Martin's AMAZE simulators have promised to make training more affordable for both F-35 jets and other fixed-wing platforms in the future.
-
US Coast Guard plans a $1.1 billion investment in shipbuilding in FY2025
The service has requested funds to procure and build new vessels, as well as modernise its current fleet.