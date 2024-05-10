USMC plans bigger punch for ARV-30

Contenders for the USMC ARV-30 requirement to replace LAV-25 AFVs are in the process of giving their platforms extra punch by adding a Kongsberg Protector RT20 remote turret which often carries Northrop Grumman XM813 or MK44 30/40mm Bushmaster automatic cannons and larger weapons.

Textron Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems are battling it out for the requirement under contracts for prototypes awarded to the companies by the USMC Program Executive Office (PEO) Land Systems in March.

Adding an RT20 turret would represent a second mission for the ARV with bigger effect beyond the 25mm weapon on the LAV-25