USMC plans bigger punch for ARV-30

10th May 2024 - 11:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

Cottonmouth AFV on display at Modern Day Marine 2024. (Photo: Author)

Approximately 500 Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle 30mm autocannon (ARV-30) are expected to be procured by the USMC, with deliveries scheduled to take place between 2026 and 2032. The programme is expected to be worth between US$1.8-US$6.8 billion.

Contenders for the USMC ARV-30 requirement to replace LAV-25 AFVs are in the process of giving their platforms extra punch by adding a Kongsberg Protector RT20 remote turret which often carries Northrop Grumman XM813 or MK44 30/40mm Bushmaster automatic cannons and larger weapons.

Textron Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems are battling it out for the requirement under contracts for prototypes awarded to the companies by the USMC Program Executive Office (PEO) Land Systems in March.

Adding an RT20 turret would represent a second mission for the ARV with bigger effect beyond the 25mm weapon on the LAV-25

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

