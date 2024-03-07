General Dynamics and Textron to develop Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle prototypes
General Dynamics Land Systems and Textron Systems Corporation will develop prototype Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle 30mm Autocannon (ARV-30) vehicles under contracts awarded to the companies by the US Marine Corps’ Program Executive Office (PEO) Land Systems.
The vehicle will be designed to provide greater capability than the current Light Armored Vehicle 25mm variant (LAV-25) and meet the Marine Corps’ requirements for Force Design 2030. Key features will be an automatic 30mm medium-calibre cannon, anti-armour capability, modern C2 systems and advanced sensors.
Key requirements were noted as it being highly mobile, networked, transportable, protected and lethal, providing sensors, communication systems and lethality options to counter threats traditionally addressed with more heavily armoured systems.
Steve Myers, programme manager – Light Armored Vehicles at PEO Land Systems, said a key features for the ARV-30 will be combining the turret and weapon system found on the ACV-30.
“Ensuring commonality is crucial, especially for the Marine Corps’ capacity to maintain weapon systems with limited fleets,” Myers noted. “The prototyping of the ARV-30 allows the government to test and confirm the requirements before entering the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase.”
The programme office will take delivery of the prototypes in FY25 for evaluation.
Shephard Defence Insight noted that approximately 500 ARVs were expected to be procured by the US Marine Corps, with deliveries scheduled to take place between 2026 and 2032. The programme was expected to be worth between US$1.8 billion and $6.8 billion.
