US State Department approves $180 million anti-tank weapons sale to Taiwan

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 28 December the approval of a possible foreign military sale (FMS) to Taiwan of Volcano (vehicle-launched) anti-tank munition-laying systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $180 million.

Taipei has requested to purchase Volcano systems; M977A4 HEMTT 10-Ton cargo trucks; M87A1 anti-tank munitions; M88 canister training munitions (practice dummy ammunition rounds); M89 training munitions (test ammunition rounds); and organic US Army Depot build of Volcano system permanently mounted on M977A4 HEMTT truck.

The package would also include logistics support, spare parts, spare secondary assemblies, tool kits, test equipment, organic depot production, integration and testing, operator and maintenance training as well logistics and fielding support.

A press release issued by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency noted that this proposed sale supports Taipei’s continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.

It ‘will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region’, the document pointed out.

The principal contractors will be Northrup Grumman for the production of munition canister mines and Oshkosh Defense for the supply of M977A4 HEMTT vehicles.